Heartland Votes
Fire Marshal called to investigate second fire in Alexander Co. in 2 days

Multiple Alexander County crews were called to an early morning fire at an abandoned mobile...
Multiple Alexander County crews were called to an early morning fire at an abandoned mobile home in the East Cape mobile home park in East Cape Girardeau.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple Alexander County crews were called to an early morning fire at an abandoned mobile home in the East Cape mobile home park in East Cape Girardeau.

Firefighters were called to the area at approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday, September 30.

According to McClure - East Cape Girardeau Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Brandan Sichling, a firefighter driving to work saw the fire and reported it immediately.

Sichling said since the blaze took place at an abandoned trailer, the fire looks suspicious.

The State Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate.

In addition to crews from the McClure-East Cape Girardeau Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Tamms Fire Department and Horseshoe Lake Fire Protection District also responded.

This is the second fire in nearly 24 hours crews have battled.

On Wednesday, firefighters were called to an early morning house fire on Grapevine Trail between Tamms and McClure.

The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate this fire as well.

