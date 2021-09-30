Heartland Votes
Carlisle Co. teacher accused of inappropriate contact with a student

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a report in August about a Carlisle County...
According to Kentucky State Police, they received a report in August about a Carlisle County Middle School teacher who allegedly used force to inappropriately touch a student.(WRDW)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky teacher is accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.

On Wednesday, September 30, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Clay A. Tilford of West Paducah. He is charged with sexual abuse first degree - victim under 12 years of age and voyeurism.

He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a report in August about a Carlisle County Middle School teacher who allegedly used force to inappropriately touch a student.

The investigation is ongoing.

