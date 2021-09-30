Car found in Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police announced on Wednesday, September 29, that they found a car in the Mississippi River.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police they were called just south of the Red Star Boat Ramp with the Cape Girardeau Fire department.

The Cape Girardeau Police said a couple was walking along the river when they saw the vehicle sticking out of the water and called it in to police.

Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car.

Cape Girardeau Police said they believe the car is unoccupied.

