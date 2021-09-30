Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Car found in Mississippi River

Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car.
Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car.(Cape Girardeau Police)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police announced on Wednesday, September 29, that they found a car in the Mississippi River.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police they were called just south of the Red Star Boat Ramp with the Cape Girardeau Fire department.

The Cape Girardeau Police said a couple was walking along the river when they saw the vehicle sticking out of the water and called it in to police.

Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car.

Cape Girardeau Police said they believe the car is unoccupied.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.
2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
A Heartland fire chief recommends the public stay clear of trying the Paqui One Chip Challenge.
Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against attempting viral chip challenge
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

The Missouri Job Center will be having a Manufacturing Hiring & Community Resource Event in...
Manufacturing Hiring & Community Resource Event in Kennett, Mo.
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County as of Wednesday, September 29.
55 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in Cape Girardeau Co.
In Missouri there is a new gas tax.
New Gas Tax in Missouri
A job hiring event will be in Kennett, Mo. for community members.
Kennett, Mo. Job hiring event