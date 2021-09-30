Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bermuda gets storm watch as Hurricane Sam swirls in Atlantic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm again Thursday with forecasters predicting a glancing blow to Bermuda as it spins north in the Atlantic Ocean. A tropical storm watch was issued for the island.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sam was centered about 825 miles (1,325 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda and should pass to the east of the island, but storm conditions were expected because tropical storm-force winds extended 150 miles (240 km) from its center.

An Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft measured Sam’s top winds at nearly 145 mph (230 kmh) Thursday morning. Sam’s swells also could cause high surf and dangerous rip currents along U.S. East Coast beaches this weekend.

Tropical Storm Victor formed southwest of the Cape Verde islands, far from land, and was expected to become a minimal hurricane Friday night before dissipating in the central Atlantic Ocean, the hurricane center said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car.
Car found in Mississippi River
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate a fire at a home on Grapevine Trail between...
Fire Marshal investigating early morning house fire
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man...
Reward for man wanted for inappropriately inappropriately touching female at gas station
The fuel tax in Missouri will increase 2.5 cents per gallon on October 1.
Missouri fuel tax increase goes into effect on October 1

Latest News

Century Casino Cape Girardeau will host a ribbon cutting for its new cocktail bar.
Ribbon cutting scheduled for new bar at Cape Girardeau casino
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Wednesday Sept....
Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island
FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court adds 5 cases, including one brought by Ted Cruz
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Lava delta forms off coast of Spanish island