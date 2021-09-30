Heartland Votes
Arrowhead Fred to be at Family Archaeology Day event at Bollinger Co. Museum

The Bollinger Co. Museum of Natural History will be open from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s located at 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will celebrate International Archaeology Day on Saturday, October 9.

According to organizers, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Arrowhead Fred will show Native American tools and identify your Native American relics and finds.

There will also be hands-on children’s activities, puzzles, games and crafts from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All activities and presentations are free with your paid museum admission.

The museum will be open from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s located at 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill.

