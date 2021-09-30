Annual Tunnel to Towers Cape Girardeau 5K to be held Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Tunnel to Towers Cape Girardeau 5K will be held on Saturday, October 2.

It starts with registration at 7 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m.

Organizers say you can park at Blanchard Elementary and everyone will walk to Cape Girardeau Fire Station 3 on N. Sprigg Street.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was started by Frank Siller.

His younger brother, Stephen Siller, was a New York firefighter. He was off duty on 9/11, but drove to the Tunnel only to find it gridlocked. He grabbed his bunker gear and rain 3.1 miles to the Twin Towers where he gave his life to help others escape.

The T2T events honor all the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

The money raised goes to building smart homes for injured military personnel and to pay off mortgages for families of fallen heroes.

