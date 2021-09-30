Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Annual Tunnel to Towers Cape Girardeau 5K to be held Saturday

The annual Tunnel to Towers 5K will be held in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The annual Tunnel to Towers 5K will be held in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 2.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Tunnel to Towers Cape Girardeau 5K will be held on Saturday, October 2.

It starts with registration at 7 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m.

Organizers say you can park at Blanchard Elementary and everyone will walk to Cape Girardeau Fire Station 3 on N. Sprigg Street.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was started by Frank Siller.

His younger brother, Stephen Siller, was a New York firefighter. He was off duty on 9/11, but drove to the Tunnel only to find it gridlocked. He grabbed his bunker gear and rain 3.1 miles to the Twin Towers where he gave his life to help others escape.

The T2T events honor all the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

The money raised goes to building smart homes for injured military personnel and to pay off mortgages for families of fallen heroes.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car.
Car found in Mississippi River
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate a fire at a home on Grapevine Trail between...
Fire Marshal investigating early morning house fire
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man...
Reward for man wanted for inappropriately inappropriately touching female at gas station
The fuel tax in Missouri will increase 2.5 cents per gallon on October 1.
Missouri fuel tax increase goes into effect on October 1

Latest News

The Bollinger Co. Museum of Natural History will be open from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s located...
Arrowhead Fred to be at Family Archaeology Day event at Bollinger Co. Museum
Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
Multiple Alexander County crews were called to an early morning fire at an abandoned mobile...
Fire Marshal called to investigate second fire in Alexander Co. in 2 days
Century Casino Cape Girardeau will host a ribbon cutting for its new cocktail bar.
Ribbon cutting scheduled for new bar at Cape Girardeau casino