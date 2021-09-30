34 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Egyptian Health Dept. region

Heartland Votes
The Egyptian Health Department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, September 30.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, September 30.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one under the age of 5, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
  • Male - one in their teens, two in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 80s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one in their 20s and one in their 40s
  • Male - one in their teens and one in their 50s

White County

  • Female - one in their teens, one in their 20s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
  • Male - one under the age of 10, one in their 20s and one in their 50s

As of Thursday, Saline County had a total of 4,506 positive cases, including 68 deaths; White County had a total of 2,980 positive cases, including 32 deaths; and Gallatin County had a total of 862 positive cases, including 7 deaths.

