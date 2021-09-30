Heartland Votes
Advertisement

22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 30.
The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 30.(WLUC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 30.

A summary of the newly reported cases includes:

  • 0-12 years - 5
  • 13-17 years - 2
  • 18-64 years - 13
  • 65 and up - 2

A summary of the total cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 60
  • Released from isolation - 4,271
  • Deaths - 70

The Perry County Health Department will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, October 6.

They are accepting people by appointment or walk-in.

The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Firefighters were in a boat investigating the car.
Car found in Mississippi River
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man...
Reward for man wanted for inappropriately inappropriately touching female at gas station
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The fuel tax in Missouri will increase 2.5 cents per gallon on October 1.
Missouri fuel tax increase goes into effect on October 1
The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate a fire at a home on Grapevine Trail between...
Fire Marshal investigating early morning house fire

Latest News

Governor Beshear announced more new jobs in the Commonwealth during his Team Kentucky update on...
Gov. Beshear announces 500 new jobs coming to Ky. during Team Kentucky update
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and one...
55 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County as of Wednesday, September 29.
55 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in Cape Girardeau Co.
On Wednesday, September 29, the Cape County Public Health Center reported new cases of COVID-19.
Cape County COVID-19 case update