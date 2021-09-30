22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 30.

A summary of the newly reported cases includes:

0-12 years - 5

13-17 years - 2

18-64 years - 13

65 and up - 2

A summary of the total cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 60

Released from isolation - 4,271

Deaths - 70

The Perry County Health Department will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, October 6.

They are accepting people by appointment or walk-in.

The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

