22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 30.
A summary of the newly reported cases includes:
- 0-12 years - 5
- 13-17 years - 2
- 18-64 years - 13
- 65 and up - 2
A summary of the total cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 60
- Released from isolation - 4,271
- Deaths - 70
The Perry County Health Department will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, October 6.
They are accepting people by appointment or walk-in.
The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.