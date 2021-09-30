$1.8M approved to Investigate and prosecute criminals who victimize children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced on Wednesday, September 29, that more than $1.8 million in grant assistance has been approved to 19 agencies across the state to investigate and prosecute crimes that victimized children.

“Criminals who victimize children must be investigated, prosecuted, and brought to justice, no matter when they commit these heinous crimes,” Governor Parson said. “The rise in crimes reported against children during the COVID-19 pandemic and the strains on agencies that detect, investigate, and prosecute those criminals made it clear that local agencies could use additional assistance. We are pleased to make these funds available to help protect our children and remove criminals from the streets.”

“I have spent my time in the Missouri Legislature advocating and fighting for the children of our state. These grant awards mean over $1.8 million will be going to communities across our state to protect children, bring justice to victims, and ensure the investigation, prosecution, and punishment of criminals who prey on kids,” Senator Jeanie Riddle, R-Fulton, said. “The $300,000 grant that is going to Lincoln County will allow the Prosecutor’s Office to direct the funds to best meet the specific, local needs to help safeguard our children.”

The following organizations have been offered awards that will begin on October 1, 2021, for the Missouri Crimes Against Children and Sex Crimes COVID-19 Funding Opportunity, administered by the Missouri Department of Public Safety:

Boone County Cyber Task Force, $45,240.55

Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, $104,900.00

Christian County Prosecutor’s Office, $215,286.03

Christian County Sheriff’s Office, $66,585.13

Clever Police Department, $22,020.00

Houston Police Department, $11,204.00

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, $57,920.00

Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office, $300,000.00

Missouri State Highway Patrol, $50,176.00

New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, $76,818.00

Nixa Police Department, $74,700.00

Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, $191,905.00

Platte County Prosecutor’s Office, $119,152.24

Platte County Sheriff’s Office, $66,938.02

Sikeston Department of Public Safety, $10,500.00

Francois County Prosecutor and Sheriff’s Offices, $173,150.32

St. Louis County Cyber Task Force, $114,684.84

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, $31,260.00

Wright County Sheriff’s Office, $76,489.92

According to Governor Parson the expenses will include hiring additional investigators and prosecutors, training and computer software and equipment utilized to investigate crimes against children.

Governor Parson said agencies that assist and support children had reported children were at greater risk of being victimized during the pandemic.

During isolation there was a fewer chance for potential crimes to be reported and investigated.

