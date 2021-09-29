Tour de Cape Girardeau kicks off this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club is bringing back another fan favorite this year, the Tour de Cape Girardeau.

This is the 22nd year for the event.

They will offer a 15, 30 and 60-mile routes.

This year the ride will be a little bit different as they have added a 26-mile course that leads into southern Ill.

“It’s a gravel route that seems to be a new thing for bicyclists,” Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club President Marc Fulgham said. “They like the gravel routes and so we have a gravel route that goes across the levees and through East Cape and Ware. So it’s about 26 miles.”

Money raised goes towards the Mississippi Valley Horsemanship program in southeast Missouri.

The ride starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

For more information, including how to register, visit their website here.

