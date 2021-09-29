Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 39 new cases of COVID-19

On Wednesday, September 29, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 39 new cases of...
On Wednesday, September 29, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 29.

The health department also reported 52 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 241 active cases.

They also said there has been one additional death with 158 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.
2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
A Heartland fire chief recommends the public stay clear of trying the Paqui One Chip Challenge.
Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against attempting viral chip challenge
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

In the city of Carbondale there was a job fair for the community.
Job Fair in Carbondale, Ill.
Bald Knob Cross of Peace will be having their annual Fall Colors at the Cross on Saturday,...
Annual Fall Colors at the Cross in Alto Pass, Ill.
On Wednesday, September 29, the Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two...
47 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties