Section of KY 126/Cobb Rd. closed in Trigg Co. due to sinkhole

A section of KY 126/Cobb Road is closed in Trigg County, Ky. after a sinkhole developed.
A section of KY 126/Cobb Road is closed in Trigg County, Ky. after a sinkhole developed.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of KY 126/Cobb Road is closed due to a sinkhole not far from the Brushy Grove Creek Bridge.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is between the 4 and 4 mile markers, about 2 miles west of the Cerulean Community and a little less than a mile east of the Trigg-Caldwell County line.

They said on Wednesday afternoon, September 29, a contract mowing crew was working along the right-of-way when one of the tractors broke through the surface.

The crew discovered a hole created by the tractor at the edge of the pavement was about 8 feet deep and extended out under the pavement about 10 feet or more.

KY 126/Cobb Road is closed and barricaded at the site.

KYTC said an engineering team will be at the site early on Thursday to examine the sinkhole and make a repair plan.

They said that while sinkholes are not uncommon in the area, this appears to be one of the larger holes to develop in recent years.

Depending on the depth of the sinkhole, KY 126/Cobb Road could be closed at the site for several days.

