Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible the next couple of days.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. It was another warm and somewhat humid day across the Heartland with a few isolated showers in our far southwestern counties. For this evening most areas will remain on the dry side with the warm temperatures continuing. Readings will slowly fall into the lower 70s by the late evening hours. Low by morning will be in the middle 60s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Most of the shower activity will remain west of the Mississippi River. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will remain possible through Friday. As we head into the weekend, scattered showers and storms will become more likely as a front moves into the area. Highs will be held down into the lower 80s Friday cooling into the middle to upper 70s by Sunday.

