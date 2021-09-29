Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Salukis announce 2021-22 basketball schedule

Southern Illinois University announced its 2021-22 basketball season schedule.
Southern Illinois University announced its 2021-22 basketball season schedule.(SIU Athletics)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU men’s basketball team announced the full 2021-22 schedule on Monday.

The Salukis play seven non-conference home games, starting with an exhibition on October 26.

Their regular season home opener, the Charles Helleny Tip-Off Classic, is November 12 against Austin Peay.

In the season opener, SIU travels to Little Rock to face a Trojans program that won the Sun Belt in 2019-20 with a 15-5 record.

SIU’s first game in the Paradise Jam is against Colorado, and the Bluffs went 14-6 in the Pac-12 last year and were ranked in the top-10 nationally by KenPom.

The Salukis also have a trip to former MVC member Tulsa, which won a share of the American Conference title in 2019-20.

A trip to San Francisco rounds out the road games; the Dons have been ranked in the top-105 of the NET in each of the last two seasons.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.
2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
A Heartland fire chief recommends the public stay clear of trying the Paqui One Chip Challenge.
Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against attempting viral chip challenge
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

Murray State University announced its 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule.
Murray State announces 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule
Southern Illinois University will travel to Western Illinois on Saturday, October 2.
Saluki football travels to Western Illinois on Saturday
Southeast Missouri State’s men’s basketball team held its first official practice for the...
Redhawks begin practice for 2021-22 basketball season
Southeast Missouri State University faces Tennessee Tech in its first Ohio Valley Conference...
Redhawks travel to Tennessee Tech Saturday