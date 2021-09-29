Salukis announce 2021-22 basketball schedule

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU men’s basketball team announced the full 2021-22 schedule on Monday.

The Salukis play seven non-conference home games, starting with an exhibition on October 26.

Their regular season home opener, the Charles Helleny Tip-Off Classic, is November 12 against Austin Peay.

In the season opener, SIU travels to Little Rock to face a Trojans program that won the Sun Belt in 2019-20 with a 15-5 record.

SIU’s first game in the Paradise Jam is against Colorado, and the Bluffs went 14-6 in the Pac-12 last year and were ranked in the top-10 nationally by KenPom.

The Salukis also have a trip to former MVC member Tulsa, which won a share of the American Conference title in 2019-20.

A trip to San Francisco rounds out the road games; the Dons have been ranked in the top-105 of the NET in each of the last two seasons.

