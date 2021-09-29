Heartland Votes
Redhawks begin practice for 2021-22 basketball season

Southeast Missouri State’s men’s basketball team held its first official practice for the...
Southeast Missouri State's men's basketball team held its first official practice for the upcoming season at the Show Me Center on Tuesday afternoon, September 28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State’s men’s basketball team held its first official practice for the upcoming season at the Show Me Center on Tuesday afternoon, September 28.

SEMO has 29 scheduled practices ahead of its November 19 season opener at Missouri State.

All but three players return from last year’s roster. The three that left include forwards Darrious Agnew and Evan Morrison and guard Jordan Love.

Head Coach Brad Korn starts his second year with all of his starters back.

That group includes Chris Harris, Eric Reed, Jr., Nana Akenten, DQ Nicholas and Nolan Taylor.

Nygal Russell, Manny Patterson, Dylan Branson, Nate Johnson and Sikeston native Parker Long are the rest of the returnees.

Freshmen Phillip Russell, Adam Larson, Chase Thompson and Sam Thompson complete the 14-man roster.

