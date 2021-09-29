Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal

By Michael Doudna
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Az. (KPNX) – A flashy orange color gave a lobster a second lease on life. The crustacean is extremely rare and has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.

Carl Murray, the executive chef at Nobu Japanese restaurant, says he goes through about 100 lobsters in a week.

It was a normal shift for Murray, slicing up fine delicacies at the upscale restaurant until one particular lobster caught his eye.

“It was bright orange,” Murray recalled. “So, we were like, “OK, let’s take this one and put it aside.”

The restaurant named their new friend Matzo and called the aquarium to learn more.

Paige Hundley with Odysea Aquarium could barely believe what she saw because these orange-colored lobsters are rare.

Hundley has never seen one like this.

“It’s strange, to say the least,” she said. “You definitely question if it is truly an orange lobster.”

Since then, the restaurant has donated the lobster to the aquarium.

Soon, the lucky-colored crustacean will get her own spot in the desert oasis at the aquarium where she will be able to shine without fear of becoming caught or cooked.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.
2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
According to IDPH, wildlife experts found a bat colony in the man’s home.
Man dies from rabies; 1st human case in Ill. since 1954

Latest News

In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
185 million Americans now fully vaccinated, CDC says
The Eurma C. Hayes Center and Reidland Middle 21st Century Learners both won $25,000 in the...
Eurma C. Hayes Center, Reidland Middle School win $25K in contest
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court could add more contentious cases to busy lineup
Walt Disney World employees from left, Chuck Milam, Earliene Anderson and Forrest Bahruth...
Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left