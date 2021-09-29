Rain chances will increase towards Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing clear skies across much of the area this evening and this will allow for temperatures to fall into the upper 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very warm once again. There will be a slim chance for an isolated shower across Southeast Missouri during the afternoon hours however, most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s with a few areas approaching 90 degrees.

Thursday morning scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the area. There is still some question as to if these showers will make their way east of the Mississippi River but it seems likely our western counties will receive some rain. Highs will be a little cooler, mainly in the lower 80s.

