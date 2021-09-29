Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rain chances will increase towards Thursday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing clear skies across much of the area this evening and this will allow for temperatures to fall into the upper 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very warm once again. There will be a slim chance for an isolated shower across Southeast Missouri during the afternoon hours however, most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s with a few areas approaching 90 degrees.

Thursday morning scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the area. There is still some question as to if these showers will make their way east of the Mississippi River but it seems likely our western counties will receive some rain. Highs will be a little cooler, mainly in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy...
School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.
2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking some rain chances through the second half of the week
Watch First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 9/28.
First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 9/28
Watch First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 9/28.
First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 9/28
Watch First Alert Weather at 4 p.m. 9/28.
First Alert Weather at 4 p.m. 9/28