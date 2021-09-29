Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perryville High School junior to throw out 1st pitch at Sunday’s Cardinals game

Abigail Hotop will toss out the honorary pitch at the St. Louis Cardinals game on Sunday,...
Abigail Hotop will toss out the honorary pitch at the St. Louis Cardinals game on Sunday, October 3.(Perry County School District 32)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland high school junior will throw out the first pitch at Sunday’s Cardinals game.

According to a release from Perry County School District 32, Abigail Hotop is participating in the Walk in the Park event for the Down Syndrome Association of Great St. Louis.

Her “Sassy Squad” was one of the top two fundraising teams for DSAGSL and as team honoree, Abigail will toss out the honorary pitch at the St. Louis Cardinals game on Sunday, October 3.

Abigail’s mom, Tiffany Rhoden, said they raised a little more than $14,000 in the last two years for the St. Louis Down Syndrome Association by having the Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show on the Square.

She said the Sassy Squad includes their family and friends. The fundraising committee includes her, James Stegall, Robynne Duvall, Brad Kirshner and Jim and Tammy Mueller.

“I’m very excited to throw the pitch,” Abigail said. “I’ve been practicing with my mom. My friends and teachers will be watching me on TV.”

Abigail said her favorite Cardinal is Matt Carpenter.

“But I know Fredbird,” she said. “He’s my friend.”

The Cardinals are hosting the Chicago Cubs at 2:15 p.m.

The school district said their school family and the community can cheer Abigail on by attending the Walk in the Park Pep Rally, which is open to the public from 11 a.m. to noon in the lot across from Gate A at Busch Stadium; or by watching the pre-game show at 1:30 p.m. when the honorary pitchers will take the field.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.
2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
A Heartland fire chief recommends the public stay clear of trying the Paqui One Chip Challenge.
Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against attempting viral chip challenge
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, September 29.
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Thurs.
On Wednesday, September 29, the Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19
A crash is blocking northbound lanes of I-55 north of Bloomsdale, Mo.
Crash blocking northbound I-55 near rest area north of Bloomsdale
A ceremony was held in Frankfort to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty. Wednesday...
Gov. Beshear honors 2 western Ky. firefighters at memorial service