Perryville High School junior to throw out 1st pitch at Sunday’s Cardinals game

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland high school junior will throw out the first pitch at Sunday’s Cardinals game.

According to a release from Perry County School District 32, Abigail Hotop is participating in the Walk in the Park event for the Down Syndrome Association of Great St. Louis.

Her “Sassy Squad” was one of the top two fundraising teams for DSAGSL and as team honoree, Abigail will toss out the honorary pitch at the St. Louis Cardinals game on Sunday, October 3.

Abigail’s mom, Tiffany Rhoden, said they raised a little more than $14,000 in the last two years for the St. Louis Down Syndrome Association by having the Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show on the Square.

She said the Sassy Squad includes their family and friends. The fundraising committee includes her, James Stegall, Robynne Duvall, Brad Kirshner and Jim and Tammy Mueller.

“I’m very excited to throw the pitch,” Abigail said. “I’ve been practicing with my mom. My friends and teachers will be watching me on TV.”

Abigail said her favorite Cardinal is Matt Carpenter.

“But I know Fredbird,” she said. “He’s my friend.”

The Cardinals are hosting the Chicago Cubs at 2:15 p.m.

The school district said their school family and the community can cheer Abigail on by attending the Walk in the Park Pep Rally, which is open to the public from 11 a.m. to noon in the lot across from Gate A at Busch Stadium; or by watching the pre-game show at 1:30 p.m. when the honorary pitchers will take the field.

