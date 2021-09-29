Heartland Votes
Paving on KY 303/Cuba Road in Southern Graves Co.

On Thursday, September 30, at 7 a.m. paving work will begin on KY 303/Cuba Road.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Tuesday, September 28, that there will be asphalt paving along a section of KY 303/Cuba Road.

The paving will begin on Thursday, September 30 at 7 a.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the work zone runs on KY 303/Cuba Road from mile point 9.55 south of the Moreland Road intersection that extends northward to mile point 15.44 south of the KY 80 intersection and a distance of 5.89 miles.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also says that a driving surface will be added with gravel shoulders and edge line rumble strips to follow.

Drivers should be prepared to run into one lane traffic alternating flow controlled by flaggers

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises drivers to use another route to avoid traffic delays.

Completion for the paving work is expected to take three to four weeks.

