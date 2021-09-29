Heartland Votes
Murray State, Western Kentucky rivalry series continues with 4-year agreement

A great rivalry will continue when Murray State Racers men’s basketball team hosts the Western...
A great rivalry will continue when Murray State Racers men’s basketball team hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the 2023-24 season. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A great rivalry will continue when Murray State Racers men’s basketball team hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the 2023-24 season.

A date has yet to be announced.

The series renewal is a four-year agreement with the first meeting at the CFSB Center in Murray in the 2023-24 season and the second meeting in Bowling Green at Diddle Arena in the 2024-25 season.

A third game is scheduled to take place in Murray in the 2025-26 season and a fourth game will be at WKU in the 2026-27 season.

Murray State and WKU were found members of the Ohio Valley Conference in 1948 and battled in many historic games until WKU left the conference in 1982.

Since then, the rivalry has continued with 23 meetings.

