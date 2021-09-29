Murray State announces 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University announced its 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule.

The Racers’ 97th season features some non-conference games including Auburn, Memphis, Chattanooga and Middle Tennessee, as well as the 74th season of basketball in the Ohio Valley Conference and three games Thanksgiving week at the Naples Invitational.

“We are extremely excited about the 2021-22 season and can’t wait to get started with practice this week,” said Racer Head Coach Matt McMahon. “Our non-conference schedule features two potential top 10 teams in Auburn and Memphis, a great trip to Naples, Florida with a strong tournament field, as well as Saturday night home games at The Bank versus Chattanooga, Middle Tennessee, and Bellarmine. We look forward to welcoming our great Racer fans back to CFSB Center in November.”

It begins when the Racers host Brescia on Nov. 1 in an exhibition game and the season opener against Cumberland on Nov. 9 at the CFSB Center.

Also in November:

Nov. 13 - Racers host Bellarmine

Nov. 16 - Road game at Illinois State

Nov. 22-24 - Naples Invitational

In December:

Dec. 4 - Racers host Middle Tennessee

Dec. 11 - Racers first game against Memphis since 2011

Dec. 18 - Racers host Chattanooga

Dec. 30 - Racers home game against SEMO

The Racers’ final game before Christmas has them at Auburn on Dec. 22 for their third meeting with the Tigers in the last five seasons.

On January 1, the Racers will play a home game against Tennessee Tech. This marks only the sixth time in program history that the Racers will play on New Year’s Day.

The rest of the 18-game OVC schedule features Murray State taking on Belmont in Nashville on Jan. 15 and at home on Feb. 24.

The Racers travel to Austin Peay on Feb. 3 before hosting the Governors on Feb. 17.

MSU’s final regular season game is at SEMO on Feb. 26.

The OVC Tournament March 2-5 will be played for the fourth consecutive year at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The Racers, who have recent championship wins under Head Coach Matt McMahon in 2018 and 2019, seek the program’s 18th title and trip to the NCAA Tournament.

