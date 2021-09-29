Morehouse man accused of leading officers on chase, attempted assault on officer

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Morehouse man is accused of leading officers on a chase and trying to assault an officer.

Robert Michael Chambers, 35, was charged with first-degree assault or attempt - serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

He is being held without bond in the Mississippi County Jail.

According to Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams, they tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28.

Once the officer turned on his lights and siren, the chief said the suspect sped up. A chase began east on Missouri 162 from U.S. Highway 61.

Officers with the Portageville Police Department, New Madrid and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol helped in the chase.

Chief Adams said the suspect turned south on the levee. An officer blocked the road with his vehicle and tried to use spike strips.

He said the suspect swerved, almost hitting the officer.

After about 45 minutes, the chief said the suspect failed to make a curve and crashed on State Highway M and New Madrid County Road 431.

The suspect then ran.

After a short foot chase, a Portageville officer tried to take the suspect into custody.

The chief said the suspect tried to assault the officer and a taser was used.

The suspect, identified as Chambers, was arrested.

