Missouri fuel tax increase

A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missourians will see their first fuel tax increase since 1996 next month. Each year prices will rise until the tax reaches a total 12.5 cents by 2025.

Come October 1st Missourians will see a price increase in what they pay at the pump.

“More taxes…yay!” said Robert Pickens who is not happy about a gas tax increase. “If I felt confident that it would go to fix Missouri roads and what not, but I still have to maintain a certain level of living.”

He said he thinks people will adapt to the higher gas prices because it continues to fluctuate. “Since October, it’s been kind of high.” But he’ll continue to buy gas in Missouri, because it’s still lower than in Illinois. “I try to avoid the places where Ill have to pay more. I’m not trying to pay taxes towards another person’s road.”

Kenneth Whitehorn said the higher gas tax is going to have a significant impact on people here and around the county. “Those who depend on gas and saving money when they travel, that’s going to definitely have a negative impact. Because their going to either go shorter distances or fewer trips throughout the year.”

But then again, he said, “With the taxes going up on gas that might actually make people wanna go out and work. So, they can actually afford the gas increase. But everybody else that’s working hard trying to make ends meet. That’s still going to impact them one way or another.”

On a positive note, Missourians CAN GET AN exemption and refund for the fuel tax, but you’ll need to keep accurate records *each* time you fill-up and the Missouri department of revenue will require:

-drivers to provide the vehicle’s “vin” number.

- date of sale

-names and addresses of the purchasers and the seller

- and the number of gallons purchased and charged the Missouri tax

The Department of Transportation estimates the increase, when fully implemented, will generate another $460-million annually for the state’s roads and bridges.

Right now, across the state of Missouri, a gallon of regular gas is currently $2.85 on average, according to AAA.

