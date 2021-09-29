Heartland Votes
Manufacturing Hiring & Community Resource Event in Kennett, Mo.

The Missouri Job Center will be having a Manufacturing Hiring & Community Resource Event in Kennett, Mo. on Tuesday, October 5.(KY3)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Job Center announced on Wednesday, September 29. that they are having a Manufacturing Hiring & Community Resource Event.

The event will be held on Tuesday, October 5, at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Missouri Job Center the event will be held outdoors at Kennett Job Center parking area.

The Missouri Job Center said they are hosting this event outdoors due to safety guidelines and social distancing with provided face mask.

Different businesses are welcome to participate with no charge.

Businesses that have open positions and are not able to attend the event can still create a flyer listing the different open positions and instructions for the application.

The Missouri Job Center will provide the businesses flyers to job seekers on the day of the event.

The Kennett Job Center is located at 1100 South Bypass, Kennett, Mo.

For any additional information please contact Sonya Fuller or LaTanya Seals at 573-888-4518 or 573-518-2630.

