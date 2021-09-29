Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins for some area codes Oct. 24

(KFVS) - Some area codes nationwide will have to start dialing 10 digits when making a local phone call.

The following area codes in Heartland states will need to use 10-digit dialing.

Illinois

309

618

708

Missouri

314

417

660

816

Kentucky

859

You can click here to see a full list of area codes across the nation.

If you have one of those area codes, starting on Oct. 24, you must dial 10 digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls.

Ten-digit dialing for local calls has been available in these area codes since April 24, so you can begin dialing 10 digits anytime.

On or after Oct. 24, calls made with only seven digits may not connect, and a recording will tell you your call cannot be completed as dialed.

If your company uses a PBX or VoIP phone system, the FCC said you may need to update or reprogram it for ten-digit dialing.

Because ten-digit dialing became available in April 2021 in the areas where seven-digit dialing will be phased out in October 2021, reprogramming of PBX or VoIP systems can begin at any time.

In 2020, the Federal Communications Commission established “988″ as the new, nationwide three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This new dialing code will be available nationwide by July 16, 2022, and works similarly to “911″ for emergencies and “311″ for local government services.

To create this dialing code, the FCC said area codes that use “988″ as the first three digits of a seven-digit phone number will need to use 10-digit dialing.

According to the FCC, there are 82 area codes in 35 states and one U.S. territory that use “988″ as the first three numbers of a seven-digit phone number.

In addition, the FCC said there are more phones in America that people, and each phone needs its own phone number.

As more area codes began to run out of new seven-digit numbers to assign, a second local area code may be added, requiring that area to use 10-digit dialing.

