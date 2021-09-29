Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keeping your home warm this winter could be a lot more expensive.

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.

The commodity is the most common way to heat homes in the United States.

Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power America’s electric grid.

Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could go lower with a cold winter.

Making the situation worse is Hurricane Ida’s effect on production in the Gulf, as well as shortages in Russia and Norway.

The United States exports much of its own natural gas. Those exports are up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.
2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
A Heartland fire chief recommends the public stay clear of trying the Paqui One Chip Challenge.
Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against attempting viral chip challenge
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, September 29.
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Thurs.
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
On Wednesday, September 29, the Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19
A crash is blocking northbound lanes of I-55 north of Bloomsdale, Mo.
Crash blocking northbound I-55 near rest area north of Bloomsdale