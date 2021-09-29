Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland School District partners with poplar bluff food pantry to help feed families in need

Teens volunteer at the Bread shed in Poplar Bluff.
Teens volunteer at the Bread shed in Poplar Bluff.(WAFB)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A pantry in Popular bluff is seeing urge of people needing help with food and other supplies.

“It means a lot to the kids because they know that they are serving they know that they are helping the community,” said Nunn.

Darla Nunn serves as the chaperone for the Mark Twain school students.

The teens volunteer at the Bread shed in Poplar Bluff.

“One of the biggest struggles a lot of teenagers have is they find the negatives, and this is a positive in our town, so they see that, they also see that their apart of it and they get excited about it,” said Nunn.

Nunn says helping others gives the students a sense of accomplishment.

“Seeing a lot of people out here having no homes, no food, nowhere to sleep when I know I can go home and have somewhere to sleep it makes me have a good day knowing that people have something to eat, something to drink,” said sophomore Tristan White.

Jim Ward, executive Director of the Bread shed says the student volunteers are invaluable.

“Its usually about 125 families and they will get a couple of laundry baskets full of food and so that has to be carried out to them to their vehicle,” said Ward.

The project started five years ago and the students volunteer at the pantry at least twice a month.

“When I was at the bread shed, like the smiles that people gave when you were giving them food it made me feel like really nice on the inside, said sophomore Anthony Portell.

The students learn more about their community.

“I’ve been living in poplar bluff for all my life, and I have seen how the town goes go through the hard times and knowing that I can go there and help out the people in my community it really just makes me happy to see that,” said Caiden Politte, senior.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.
2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
A Heartland fire chief recommends the public stay clear of trying the Paqui One Chip Challenge.
Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against attempting viral chip challenge
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

The Missouri Job Center will be having a Manufacturing Hiring & Community Resource Event in...
Manufacturing Hiring & Community Resource Event in Kennett, Mo.
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County as of Wednesday, September 29.
55 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in Cape Girardeau Co.
The price of shipping is about to go up for the holiday season and some packages will take...
Heartland boutique owner reacts to upcoming USPS changes
Watch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. with Salukis traveling to western Illinois Saturday.
Heartland Sports Salukis travels to Western Ill. at 6 p.m. 9/29