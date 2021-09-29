Heartland School District partners with poplar bluff food pantry to help feed families in need

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A pantry in Popular bluff is seeing urge of people needing help with food and other supplies.

“It means a lot to the kids because they know that they are serving they know that they are helping the community,” said Nunn.

Darla Nunn serves as the chaperone for the Mark Twain school students.

The teens volunteer at the Bread shed in Poplar Bluff.

“One of the biggest struggles a lot of teenagers have is they find the negatives, and this is a positive in our town, so they see that, they also see that their apart of it and they get excited about it,” said Nunn.

Nunn says helping others gives the students a sense of accomplishment.

“Seeing a lot of people out here having no homes, no food, nowhere to sleep when I know I can go home and have somewhere to sleep it makes me have a good day knowing that people have something to eat, something to drink,” said sophomore Tristan White.

Jim Ward, executive Director of the Bread shed says the student volunteers are invaluable.

“Its usually about 125 families and they will get a couple of laundry baskets full of food and so that has to be carried out to them to their vehicle,” said Ward.

The project started five years ago and the students volunteer at the pantry at least twice a month.

“When I was at the bread shed, like the smiles that people gave when you were giving them food it made me feel like really nice on the inside, said sophomore Anthony Portell.

The students learn more about their community.

“I’ve been living in poplar bluff for all my life, and I have seen how the town goes go through the hard times and knowing that I can go there and help out the people in my community it really just makes me happy to see that,” said Caiden Politte, senior.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.