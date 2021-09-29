Heartland Football Friday 10/1

(KFVS) - Check scores and highlights on Heartland Football Friday October 1.

Our featured games include:

Kennett at New Madrid County Central (Game of the Week)

Cardinal Ritter at Jackson

Potosi at Perryville

Cape at Sikeston

Hayti at Charleston

Scott City at Kelly

Poplar Bluff at Farmington

Caruthersville at Dexter

Harrisburg at Benton

Althoff Catholic at Marion

The Jackson Indians announced on Monday they were moving up their game against Cardinal Ritter. It was originally scheduled for Oct. 15.

West Frankfort announced its freshman game on Thursday and varsity game on Friday, both in Murphysboro, were canceled due to a lack of eligible players.

