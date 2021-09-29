Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland Football Friday 10/1

Heartland Football Friday on October 1.
Heartland Football Friday on October 1.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Check scores and highlights on Heartland Football Friday October 1.

Click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

  • Kennett at New Madrid County Central (Game of the Week)
  • Cardinal Ritter at Jackson
  • Potosi at Perryville
  • Cape at Sikeston
  • Hayti at Charleston
  • Scott City at Kelly
  • Poplar Bluff at Farmington
  • Caruthersville at Dexter
  • Harrisburg at Benton
  • Althoff Catholic at Marion

The Jackson Indians announced on Monday they were moving up their game against Cardinal Ritter. It was originally scheduled for Oct. 15.

West Frankfort announced its freshman game on Thursday and varsity game on Friday, both in Murphysboro, were canceled due to a lack of eligible players.

If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below!

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.
2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
A Heartland fire chief recommends the public stay clear of trying the Paqui One Chip Challenge.
Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against attempting viral chip challenge
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

The West Frankfort football team will not play at Murphysboro Friday night, October 1 due to a...
West Frankfort football game at Murphysboro canceled due to lack of eligible players
The undefeated Jackson Indians football team has made a schedule change and will now host...
Schedule change: Jackson Indians to host Cardinal Ritter Friday
Heartland Football Friday on September 24. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Heartland Football Friday 9/24
Heartland Football Friday on Sept. 17.
Heartland Football Friday 9/17