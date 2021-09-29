Heartland Football Friday 10/1
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Check scores and highlights on Heartland Football Friday October 1.
Click here to check the scores on Friday night.
Our featured games include:
- Kennett at New Madrid County Central (Game of the Week)
- Cardinal Ritter at Jackson
- Potosi at Perryville
- Cape at Sikeston
- Hayti at Charleston
- Scott City at Kelly
- Poplar Bluff at Farmington
- Caruthersville at Dexter
- Harrisburg at Benton
- Althoff Catholic at Marion
The Jackson Indians announced on Monday they were moving up their game against Cardinal Ritter. It was originally scheduled for Oct. 15.
West Frankfort announced its freshman game on Thursday and varsity game on Friday, both in Murphysboro, were canceled due to a lack of eligible players.
