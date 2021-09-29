Gov. Beshear honors 2 western Ky. firefighters at memorial service

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear honors 14 firefighters on Wednesday, September 29, as their names were being added to the Kentucky Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Juniper Hill Park.

“As we add these names and reflect on this day, we must always remember these names represent real people, real Kentuckians, who meant so much to their loved ones, to their friends, to their communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “My faith tells me that these are all irreplaceable children of God. Let us be inspired by their lives as we move through our days and remember to live for one another in times of crisis and times of calm.”

According to the Commonwealth Governor Beshear joined nine Kentucky fire associations for the 20th annual Kentucky Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service.

The ceremony celebrated the lives and legacies of:

Barbara Bordenkircher, Wickliffe Rural Fire Department

Dale Brown, Covington Fire Department

Gerald Cox, Priceville Fire Department

Virgil Craven, Fulton Fire Department

Walter Gay, Berea Fire Department

Arthur Henley, New Haven Fire Department

Ronald Ingram, Woodford County Fire Department

Jonathan Jacobs, Georgetown Fire Department

Johnnie Jessie, Greensburg-Green County Fire Department

Charles Keller, Louisville Fire Department

John Martin, Louisville Fire Department

James McKenzie, Pikeville Fire Department

Curley Moore, Left Beaver Fire Department

Charles Wilburn, Kentucky Division of Forestry

“The Kentucky Professional Fire Fighters express our sincerest gratitude to Gov. Beshear for attending this solemn ceremony to recognize those in our profession who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Joe Baer, president of Kentucky Professional Fire Fighters.

“There are no more essential workers than our first responders: Those who run into a burning building; those who get up every morning, put on their uniforms and leave the safety of their homes and families willing to risk their lives for others,” said Gov. Beshear. “And while we’ve come to expect this of our firefighters, this is the kind of work that takes a heavy toll even in the best of times. It’s important that you know I and my administration are supporting the crucial work Kentucky’s firefighters do in communities across the commonwealth every day.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.