Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Thurs.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 30.

The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations.

The update will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Capitol.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,893 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 additional deaths as of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The current positivity rate in the state is 10.05 percent.

As of Wednesday, 1,995 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 573 were in the ICU and 384 were on ventilators.

