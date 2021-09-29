Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Thurs.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, September 29.
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, September 29.(Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 30.

The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations.

The update will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Capitol.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,893 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 additional deaths as of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The current positivity rate in the state is 10.05 percent.

As of Wednesday, 1,995 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 573 were in the ICU and 384 were on ventilators.

