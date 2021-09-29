First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

High pressure aloft will give us one more very warm and mainly dry day today, before moisture begins to increase from the southwest tomorrow. An isolated shower is not impossible today or tonight, but for the most part it should be dry and very warm with just a few more clouds. Highs this afternoon should be about 85 to 90, with slightly higher humidity levels. Shower and storm chances will slowly increase from west to east late tonight into Thursday...with the best chances at first mainly over areas west of the Mississippi River. By Friday and into the weekend rain chances will spread east into IL, KY and TN as well.

The weekend will bring increased shower and storm chances as well as gradually decreasing high temps....though it will stay quite humid. Finally on Sunday a cold front will push through the region....bringing cooler and less humid conditions to the region for much of next week. An upper level trough will be spinning over the middle of the country early next week, which may bring us a few isolated showers, but overall it looks like a nice week with more seasonal ‘October’ temperatures.

