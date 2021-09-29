First Alert: Warm, very humid afternoon

(KFVS) - Summer-like heat and humidity is sticking around today.

This morning light to dense fog is possible.

Afternoon highs will be warm in the 85 to 90 degree range.

Humidity will also be slightly higher today and there will be a few more clouds.

This afternoon should stay dry for the most part, but a pop-up shower is possible.

Shower and storm chances will slowly increase from west to east late tonight into Thursday, with the best chances at first mainly over areas west of the Mississippi River.

By Friday and into the weekend, rain chances increase for southern Illinois, western Kentucky and Tennessee.

As scattered storm and rain chances increase this weekend, afternoon highs will decrease into the low 80s, but it will be very muggy.

A cold front will move through the Heartland on Sunday, bringing cooler and less humid conditions for much of next week.

