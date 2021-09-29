Heartland Votes
Fire Marshal investigating early morning house fire

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate an early morning house fire in Alexander County.

Crews were called at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29 to a house fire on Grapevine Trail between Tamms and McClure.

According to Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown, the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and more information will likely be released once the investigation is complete.

In addition to Sheriff Brown, crews with the Alexander County Ambulance, McClure Fire Department and East Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the scene.

