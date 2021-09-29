Fall harvest underway; drivers urged to be aware, have patience

(KFVS) - Drives are urged to be aware of slow-moving farm vehicles and to have patience during the fall harvest season.

Tractors and other farm machinery will be traveling from field to field to harvest their crops.

According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, most common crashes involving a farm vehicle is when an approaching driver rear-ends one or when a passing driver hits or sideswipes a farm vehicle that is attempting to make a wide left turn.

The coalition reminds drivers that lighting and reflectors on tractors, combines and other farm equipment are different from other vehicles on roadways and loads may be wider.

“Please remember that farmers are just doing their jobs when moving equipment from field to field,” said Jon Nelson, chair of the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety. “It’s important that we be patient and drive carefully around farm vehicles.”

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety recommends the following for drivers when it comes to getting past slow-moving farm machinery:

Be mindful that it’s harvest season and keep an eye out for machinery.

Be patient and remember that farmers are just doing their jobs.

Always pass on the left and only when you have clear sight distance.

Always wear your seat belt, pay attention to the road and put down the cell phone.

