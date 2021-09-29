Eurma C. Hayes Center, Reidland Middle School win $25K in contest

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Advocates of two Heartland causes learned on Wednesday, September 29, they received enough votes in a contest to win a large grand prize.

At a brief ceremony, the Eurma C. Hayes Center found out they won a $25,000 grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist®, a crowd-sourced philanthropic grant program that empowers communities in their neighborhoods.

The Eurma C. Hayes Center, located in northeast Carbondale, offers community wellness, literacy and youth programs, advocacy services, child care, a food bank and office space.

“State Farm recognizes the good neighbor spirit in the organizations that will be implementing these community improvement projects,” said Rasheed Merritt, Assistant Vice President at State Farm. “We are proud to support their efforts.”

Eurma C. Hayes Center was not the only winner in the Heartland.

Reidland Middle 21st Century Learners, a program at Reidland Middle School in Paducah, also received a $25,000 grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist®.

The before and after school program offers 62 days of instruction and support for students, which includes tutoring, enrichment clubs, an extra hot meal and three hours of safety.

According to organizers, the prize money will be used to help keep the program alive. They said the program lost their grant this year because of budget cuts.

State Farm awarded $25,000 to 38 other causes in 18 states. They said in 10 days in August, more than 125,000 people cast more than three million votes to support their causes in their community.

Submissions from 2,000 causes were accepted in June, which was narrowed down by a committee to 200 finalists.

Public voting determined the top 40 winners.

The grant money prize for each cause is to be used for improvements within their community.

Illinois was one of five states with the most winners.

Kentucky and Tennessee had two winners.

No causes were awarded in Missouri.

Click here to view the entire list of winners.

According to State Farm, their program started ten years ago has delivered $10 million to more than 380 causes with goals to change their communities.

