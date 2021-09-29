Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

Idaho health professionals came together Tuesday with an update, painting a grim picture on the...
On Wednesday, September 29, the Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.(Submitted)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department reported on Wednesday, September 29, that 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Saline County

o Female: one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 60s.

o Male: two boys in their teens, one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s.

  • Total cases - 4,485
  • Total deaths - 68

Gallatin County

o Female: one girl in her teens.

o Male: one man in his 50s.

  • Total cases - 858
  • Total deaths - 7

White County

o Female: one girl under the age of 10, one woman in her 20s, two woman in their 50s.

o Male: one man in his 30s, one man in his 70s.

  • Total cases - 2,971
  • Total deaths - 32

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

• Caring for a sick person with COVID-19

• Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes

• Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19

• being coughed on

• kissing

• sharing utensils

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases.

If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

• Illinois Department of Public Health -1-800-889-3931 or visit them online

• Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800

• Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) 618-273-2275

• Harrisburg Medical Center 618-253-7671

• Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-735

• Community Health & Emergency Services 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19.

The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others.

Follow the CDC, IDPH, Illinois Coronavirus website, EHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.
2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
A Heartland fire chief recommends the public stay clear of trying the Paqui One Chip Challenge.
Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against attempting viral chip challenge
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two...
47 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 9/29
Some area codes nationwide will have to start dialing 10 digits when making a local phone call.
Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins for some area codes Oct. 24
Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland