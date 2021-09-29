Dorena-Hickman Ferry will have a two hour delay opening

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Tuesday, September 28 that the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will have a two hour delay on service.

On Wednesday, September 29, the ferry will start running at 9 a.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the ferry is getting some minor repairs done on one of its engines.

Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

Drivers may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or checking their Facebook account.

