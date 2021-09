STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash is blocking northbound I-55 north of Bloomsdale on Wednesday, September 29.

This is near the rest area north of Bloomsdale.

Northbound lanes of I-55 are blocked due to a crash north of Bloomsdale, Mo. (Google Maps)

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, northbound lanes are blocked.

A helicopter was seen landing in the northbound lanes and then leaving.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.