Crash blocking I-24 westbound at 60mm in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Tuesday, September 28, that a crash was blocking I-24 westbound at the 60 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the Trigg County dispatch reported that two SEMI trucks has been involved in a rear end crash on I-24 westbound that runs from the 65 to the 55 mile marker.

One SEMI truck was able to pull out of the lane and make it to the 55 mile marker.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the other SEMI truck has been reported to be disabled.

Currently a wrecker is on the scene to remove the disabled SEMI truck.

The estimated duration time is expected to be one hour.

