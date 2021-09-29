Heartland Votes
City of Carbondale host employment fair with more than 40 different companies on site

Huck's, one of the 40 businesses at today's Carbondale Employment fair.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -Local employers admit, those looking for work are really in the driver’s seat right now.

So, from benefits to bonuses, they’re pulling out all the stops to try and get positions filled.

The City of Carbondale hosted a job fair this afternoon with partners from Carbondale Main Street, Man-Tra-Con the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce.

“The climate for jobs searchers couldn’t be more ideal,” says Job Fair Attendee Stan Young.

And by the looks of it, recent retiree Young has a whole lot of choices.

“Frankly I’m tired of sitting on the couch, I’ve got to find something useful to do with myself,” explains Young.

Young joins dozens of people and more than 40 employers at this job fair.

Cordy Love finds employees for Southern Illinois Healthcare. He admits that people looking for work are really in the driver’s seat right now.

“Yeah yeah definitely, we have a lot of open positions. As an organization we always have a number of open positions, that are definitely trying to get filled for us,” says Love.

So, like many of the employers out here, SIH is promoting the benefits that come with the job.

“We do loan forgiveness, scholarship programs also for some of those hard to fill positions. We also have tuition assistance too. So it’s really great, it’s a really great opportunity. We also have a lot of great benefits to everyone involved,” explains Love.

Businesses from across southern Illinois are looking for all kinds of workers right now, from entry level positions to those requiring an advanced degree.

“I would say there was a variety of jobs that I was looking for, that was tailored to my degree, I have a master degree in rehab counseling, I specialize in Mental health,” says Job Fair Attendee Latesha Baquet.

Baquet tells me, after two years out of the workforce, this event gives her new hope.

“It just kind of gave me an idea like, okay there is a lot of opportunities out here,” says Baquet.

Those who are wanting more information on the Job fair this afternoon can reach out to the city of Carbondale Compliance and Diversity Officer Alicia Jackson.

Her email is ajackson@explorecarbondale.com.

She has a full list of employers who attended the employment fair.

