Church Women United donates $10K

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Warming center is getting a big boost from a group of local women.

The Church Women United presented a $10,000 check to the Carbondale Warming Center.

The Warming Center works to provide regional housing, treatment and workforce resources.

Administrators say the warming center is in desperate need of donations and this funding will fund two full weeks of uninterrupted operations.

”Being 24 hours and having this type of support from other organizations in our community that are like minded, it’s enormous, it’s enormous. You really sit down and you think about, you know where you have been, where you’re at now and where you want to go with that level of support that we have from our community, from Carbondale, from Southern Illinois, it’s absolutely amazing. And if anybody deserves a around of applause it’s our community that we live in,” said Carmalita Cahill, Executive Director of the Carbondale Warming Center.

If you need help or would like to donate to the warming center it is located at 608 East College Street in Carbondale, Ill.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.