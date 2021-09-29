Heartland Votes
Catalytic converter theft caught on video at Perryville church

The president of the Association of the Miraculous Medal said this vehicle was caught on video and is believed the be the suspect vehicle in a catalytic converter theft.(Association of the Miraculous Medal)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A catalytic converter theft at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal was caught on video.

According to Don Fulford, the president of the Association of the Miraculous Medal, on Monday morning, September 27, a couple walked along the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal’s Rosary Walk and returned to their vehicle to find their catalytic converter was stolen.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, Mo. on Monday morning.(KFVS)

He said video footage showed the incident.

“You know, sometimes it takes a lot of peoples’ eyes to help deter all kinds of crimes, so we just thought, you know, we will just ask some of our friends to help us keep an eye out and also to be really aware of what’s going on now with peoples’ cars,” Fulford said.

The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal is located at 1805 W. St. Joseph Street in Perryville.

The Rosary Walk is nearly 1 mile long and features the same beads that are found on the rosary.

The Perryville Police Department are still investigating the theft.

If you have any information please contact the Perryville Police Department at 573-547-4546.

