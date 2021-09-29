Heartland Votes
Cardinals clinch Wild card and win 17th straight

The St. Louis Cardinals win a record 17th straight game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Todd Richards
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 Tuesday night at Busch Stadium to clinch the NL Wild Card and win a record 17th straight game.

The Cardinals will now play either the Dodgers or the Giants in the Wild Card game next Wednesday on the road.

Meanwhile, if St. Louis advances they will go to the National League Divisional playoffs.

