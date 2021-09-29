Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Annual Fall Colors at the Cross in Alto Pass, Ill.

Bald Knob Cross of Peace will be having their annual Fall Colors at the Cross on Saturday,...
Bald Knob Cross of Peace will be having their annual Fall Colors at the Cross on Saturday, October 16.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Bald Knob Cross of Peace announced on Wednesday, September 29, that they will be having their annual Fall Colors at the Cross.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 16, at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Bald Knob Cross this event is to provide an opportunity for community members to gather at one of the world’s largest crosses to enjoy the regions beauty.

Bald Knob Cross said this event will include vendors, food trucks and family activities.

Donations will be accepted at the gate to meet a critical need at the Cross.

“We are excited to once again welcome an anticipated 2,000+ people from throughout the Midwest for this signature event at Bald Knob Cross. We expect fall colors to be nearing peak during this time and Bald Knob Mountain offers one of the most majestic views in the region,” stated Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace.

According to Bald Knob Cross the event is a fundraiser to help raise money to build a much-needed water well on-site.

Bald Knob Cross said as the Cross plans to expand its grounds a water well is critical for expansion.

The expected cost of the project is expected to be $75,000.

More than $25,000 has already been committed to the project.

Vendor space is still available starting at $25.

The vendor application can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.
2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
A Heartland fire chief recommends the public stay clear of trying the Paqui One Chip Challenge.
Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against attempting viral chip challenge
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

On Wednesday, September 29, the Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two...
47 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 9/29
Some area codes nationwide will have to start dialing 10 digits when making a local phone call.
Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins for some area codes Oct. 24