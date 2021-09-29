Annual Fall Colors at the Cross in Alto Pass, Ill.

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Bald Knob Cross of Peace announced on Wednesday, September 29, that they will be having their annual Fall Colors at the Cross.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 16, at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Bald Knob Cross this event is to provide an opportunity for community members to gather at one of the world’s largest crosses to enjoy the regions beauty.

Bald Knob Cross said this event will include vendors, food trucks and family activities.

Donations will be accepted at the gate to meet a critical need at the Cross.

“We are excited to once again welcome an anticipated 2,000+ people from throughout the Midwest for this signature event at Bald Knob Cross. We expect fall colors to be nearing peak during this time and Bald Knob Mountain offers one of the most majestic views in the region,” stated Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace.

According to Bald Knob Cross the event is a fundraiser to help raise money to build a much-needed water well on-site.

Bald Knob Cross said as the Cross plans to expand its grounds a water well is critical for expansion.

The expected cost of the project is expected to be $75,000.

More than $25,000 has already been committed to the project.

Vendor space is still available starting at $25.

The vendor application can be found on their website.

