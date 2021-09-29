Heartland Votes
55 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in Cape Girardeau Co.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County as of Wednesday, September 29.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

That’s as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29.

The newly reported deaths include county residents in their 50s, 70s and 80s.

According to the health center, death reports can be delayed due to the verification process.

The current seven-day positivity rate is 10.4 percent.

According to the Missouri COVID Dashboard, 69,454 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cape Girardeau County.

