47 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Wednesday, September 29.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 31

Additional death - 1

Total cases - 11,893

Total deaths - 153

Total recoveries - 11,351

Franklin County

New cases - 16

Additional death - 1

Total cases - 7,182

Total deaths - 92

Total recoveries - 6,781

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.