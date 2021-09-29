47 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

Heartland Votes
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Wednesday, September 29.(CNN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Wednesday, September 29.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 31
  • Additional death - 1
  • Total cases - 11,893
  • Total deaths - 153
  • Total recoveries - 11,351

Franklin County

  • New cases - 16
  • Additional death - 1
  • Total cases - 7,182
  • Total deaths - 92
  • Total recoveries - 6,781

