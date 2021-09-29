Heartland Votes
Advertisement

3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases and one additional...
The Hamilton County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, September 28.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, September 28.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 1 male child
  • 1 man in his 50s
  • 1 man in his 60s

According to the health department, there have been 1,282 total cases in the county, including 22 deaths and 1,247 recoveries.

They said, currently 12 people are currently isolated at home and one person is hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a camper fire on Thursday, September 23.
2 dead after camper fire in Chaffee, Mo.
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
According to IDPH, wildlife experts found a bat colony in the man’s home.
Man dies from rabies; 1st human case in Ill. since 1954

Latest News

Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA
On Tuesday, September 28, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 34 new cases of COVID-19
Nationwide there's a shortage of Naloxone.
Impact of nationwide Naloxone shortage in the Heartland
According to IDPH, wildlife experts found a bat colony in the man’s home.
Man dies from rabies; 1st human case in Ill. since 1954