3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, September 28.

The newly reported cases include:

1 male child

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 60s

According to the health department, there have been 1,282 total cases in the county, including 22 deaths and 1,247 recoveries.

They said, currently 12 people are currently isolated at home and one person is hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.