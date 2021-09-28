Heartland Votes
West Frankfort football game at Murphysboro canceled due to lack of eligible players

The West Frankfort football team will not play at Murphysboro Friday night, October 1 due to a...
The West Frankfort football team will not play at Murphysboro Friday night, October 1 due to a lack of eligible players. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The West Frankfort football team will not play at Murphysboro Friday night, October 1 due to a lack of eligible players.

According to Matt Donklin, superintendent of schools in West Frankfort, there is lack of players to due injury and illness this week.

He said the Redbird varsity football team will be unable to play at Murphysboro High School. In addition, the West Frankfort freshman football team scheduled to play at Johnson Field on Thursday, September 30 is canceled.

The Redbirds hope to return to the field on Friday, Oct. 8 at Herrin.

