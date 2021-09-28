West Frankfort football game at Murphysboro canceled due to lack of eligible players

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The West Frankfort football team will not play at Murphysboro Friday night, October 1 due to a lack of eligible players.

According to Matt Donklin, superintendent of schools in West Frankfort, there is lack of players to due injury and illness this week.

He said the Redbird varsity football team will be unable to play at Murphysboro High School. In addition, the West Frankfort freshman football team scheduled to play at Johnson Field on Thursday, September 30 is canceled.

The Redbirds hope to return to the field on Friday, Oct. 8 at Herrin.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.