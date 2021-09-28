Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tracking some rain chances through the second half of the week

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This afternoon and evening will be very warm and dry. Highs will top out near 90 today, more than 10 degrees above what is normal this time of year. Some slight chances for a couple isolated showers will push into the area on Wednesday. Most areas will stay dry and the best chance for one of those isolated showers will be in southeast Missouri. That is the area with the best chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday too. The weekend will bring more rain and thunderstorm chances too, it doesn’t look like all day rain but scattered showers and storms possible.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy...
School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army
DeMarcus Williams' death is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Man’s death under investigation in Hayti, Mo.
Interstate 55 will open to one lane in each direction at the 99 mile marker when crews finish...
North and southbound I-55 to open at Center Junction

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/28.
First Alert noon forecast on 9/28
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another Warm Day Ahead
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 9/28
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 9/28
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hot tomorrow across the Heartland.