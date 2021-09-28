Tracking some rain chances through the second half of the week

This afternoon and evening will be very warm and dry. Highs will top out near 90 today, more than 10 degrees above what is normal this time of year. Some slight chances for a couple isolated showers will push into the area on Wednesday. Most areas will stay dry and the best chance for one of those isolated showers will be in southeast Missouri. That is the area with the best chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday too. The weekend will bring more rain and thunderstorm chances too, it doesn’t look like all day rain but scattered showers and storms possible.

