Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Therapy animals ease pain of pandemic for nurses, patients

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Burnout from COVID-19 is as prevalent as ever in hospitals across the country. One Northeast Arkansas hospital is turning to mans’ best friend for relief.

At St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, a few friendly faces are helping nurses and patients alike. Originally designed for patients, the therapy animal program has bled over into the world of nursing as well.

“It’s cheering them up and keeping their mind off their problems. It’s releasing some stress,” Mark Holden, Stroke Coordinator at St. Bernards said. “It really helps them a lot.”

The hospital began the program just prior to the start of the pandemic with the intention of helping ease the stress and worries of patients. When the pandemic started, the program was put on hold.

Now, the program is back and it’s become just as much for nurses and staff as well as those admitted for care.

“The biggest complaint I have about pet therapy is that it doesn’t come enough. If I don’t bring them by, I get in trouble. That’s big time,” Holden said with a laugh.

Holden is in charge of taking the therapy animals from room to room. He makes sure to stop at the nurse stations as well so everyone can get in on the puppy love.

It’s not all slobbery kisses and tail wags, though, as the program has one unforeseen downside.

“The worst part is when we have to go to another patient. They don’t want to let go, they want to hold on forever. It makes you tearful,” Holden said.

Still, the pros outweigh the cons as the joy distracts from the heartache, even if just for a moment.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters gathered near P&G on Monday morning, September 27.
Dozens protest vaccine mandate at P&G in Cape Girardeau Co.
A man was seriously hurt after the SEMI truck he was driving ran off the road and hit a bridge...
Driver seriously hurt after SEMI truck hits I-55 overpass pier south of Matthews
Alex Powderly, a Cape Central High School senior, died on Sunday, September 26 after a lengthy...
School leaders offer support after death of high school senior supported by Alex’s Army
Interstate 55 will open to one lane in each direction at the 99 mile marker when crews finish...
North and southbound I-55 to open at Center Junction
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Latest News

On Monday, September 27, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 54 new cases of COVID-19
On Monday, September 27,Governor Andy Beshear recommended Kentuckians to get the booster shot.
Gov. Beshear suggest Kentuckians get COVID-19 booster
Pfizer BioNTech is available for a booster shot as of Monday, September 27.
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for Missourians
Therapy dog helps staff and patients alike
Therapy dog helps staff and patients alike
The Cape Girardeau Public School District Board of Education will be discussing the current...
Cape Girardeau school board to discuss mask mandate at meeting on Monday